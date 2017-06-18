Driver hits pedestrians in London - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Driver hits pedestrians in London

(AP and NBC)

A person is in custody after colliding with pedestrians in London.

It's not yet clear how many people were hurt when the driver hit the people or whether any of the injuries were fatal.

A witnesses says they heard screams and saw more than a dozen police vehicles in the area.

Right now, police seem to be helping people who were hurt.

