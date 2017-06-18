Update: Authorities say 32 injured in deck collapse - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Authorities now say 32 people were taken to hospitals after the second-story deck of a Montana lodge collapsed during a memorial event for a firefighter, NBC Montana reports (http://bit.ly/2rGeDPT .)

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells NBC Montana that six people were airlifted via helicopter. Bell says five people are in critical condition, but there are no reported fatalities.

The Somers Rural Fire Department says all patients were in stable condition as of 7 p.m. Saturday, but injuries range from mild to severe.

The department says those injured range in age from children to the elderly.

The cause of the collapse on Saturday in Glacier Presbyterian Camp is under investigation.

About 50 people were gathered to remember William Nickel, a longtime Flathead Valley firefighter who died in April.

Glacier Presbyterian Camp is on the west shore of Flathead Lake.

