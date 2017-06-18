Dubuque receives All-America City award

Dubuque has received the All-America City award.

The city, including 14 other communities across the country, earned the award for efforts in helping young children improve their reading skills.

“Our entire community shares in this honor, as the All-America City Award recognizes the collaboration of so many organizations, educators, parents and volunteers working together to help all our young children learn the skills needed for success in school, regardless of their families’ income status,” said Nancy Van Milligen, president/CEO of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.

The city was recognized for making progress in attendance, summer learning and overall grade-level reading for children from low-income families.

It was presented by the National Civil League.