Dubuque receives All-America City award - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque receives All-America City award

Posted: Updated:
Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Dubuque has received the All-America City award.

The city, including 14 other communities across the country, earned the award for efforts in helping young children improve their reading skills.

“Our entire community shares in this honor, as the All-America City Award recognizes the collaboration of so many organizations, educators, parents and volunteers working together to help all our young children learn the skills needed for success in school, regardless of their families’ income status,” said Nancy Van Milligen, president/CEO of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.

The city was recognized for making progress in attendance, summer learning and overall grade-level reading for children from low-income families.

It was presented by the National Civil League. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.