Dads celebrate Father's Day at the Field of Dreams

It was a special day for Eric Bisick -- his very first Father's Day.

"This is my six-month-old son, Logan Bisick," he said. "It's nice seeing the world through a new set of eyes, every experience, is a new experience through Logan."

Bisick, along with other dads came out to the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville.

"Means a lot to me, get to spend a lot of time with them, but we're always pretty busy - here just time to relax, have some fun, and play the game," said Mike Burns, was visiting the area with his family from Skokie, Illinois.

They say, through life, fathers care for and teach kids countless lessons.

For Connor Hall, one of those lessons he learned from his dad Jeff, was baseball. "He originally taught me how to play baseball," he said. "I've been playing it for like 10 years, so he just like taught me almost everything I know."

As for Bisick, he has so much more he plans to instill in baby Logan.

"To be a good person, to have good morals. Hopefully, I can be a good father like my dad was to me."

In celebration this weekend, there were screenings of the documentary, 'Father's Day,' and the 'Field of Dreams' movie. Tours of the farmhouse were also held.

For more information, visit: http://fieldofdreamsmoviesite.com/