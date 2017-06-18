Florida man fatally shot at his own birthday party - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Florida man fatally shot at his own birthday party

A Florida man was fatally shot at his own birthday party.

Lt. Ryan Olsson of the Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called early Sunday to a home in Orlando where a birthday party was being held for 39-year-old Alexis Osmick.

According to Olsson, "a disturbance occurred" and shots were fired. Olsson said Osmick suffered a gunshot wound and died at a hospital.

According to the sheriff's office, the person who shot Osmick was cooperating with investigators, and no other suspects were being sought.

No additional information was immediately available.

