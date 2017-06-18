Last weekend's crash seriously injures father

A Waterloo father of four has serious injuries after he was involved in a crash while riding his motorcycle last weekend.

Randy Lee Mohl, 37 was riding his motorcycle in downtown Waterloo on Saturday when he collided with another car. The accident happened near West Third and Jefferson streets Saturday night.

Mohl has multiple fractures to his right leg and several internal injuries. According to family, Mohl suffered a stroke two days after the crash and underwent emergency brain surgery.

Family says Mohl has four children ranging from ages 2 to 13. His girlfriend and family members have not left his side while he has been at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

At last check family says Mohl is responding to verbal commands and is attempting to move his right leg and speak. At this point he has not been able to talk. Family says doctors are moving him out of the ICU tonight and onto the surgical floor for more surgeries next week.

Tune in to the news at 5 and 10 for a full story oh Mohl's condition.