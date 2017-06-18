Iowa officials may privatize city golf course after losses - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa officials may privatize city golf course after losses

Posted: Updated:

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) -- After years of losses, officials in a western Iowa city are considering privatizing a 90-year-old city golf course.
   The City of Council Bluffs is considering transferring management of Dodge Riverside golf course and its restaurant to a private manager.
   The city-owned course was created in 1927. Mayor Matt Walsh says the facility lost just over $300,000 in both fiscal years 2014 and 2015.
   Walsh says city officials met with staff before the 2016 season to come up with a plan to bring down expenditures. The course eliminated two staff positions and increased green fees by about $2. Despite an increase in revenue, the course still lost just over $250,000.
   Walsh says the city will request proposals from golf course management companies in July.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.