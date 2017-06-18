University of Iowa plans to close club - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

University of Iowa plans to close club

 IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- An Iowa university plans to close a club that has for decades hosted meetings, wedding receptions and other celebrations to make way for future redevelopments of the area.
   Members of the University Club received letters from the University of Iowa administration notifying them that the club will come to an end September 2018.
   Members had received letters three months prior warning of possible changes to the club, which is located in University Heights.
   Mike Haverkamp is a member of the University Heights City Council. He says it will be sad to see the space go, but the university now has the opportunity to enhance the western portion of the campus which can also benefit the community.

