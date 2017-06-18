4 tornadoes confirmed in Friday's eastern Nebraska storms

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- Four tornadoes have been confirmed in the storms that hit eastern Nebraska on Friday, and thousands of people may remain without power for days.

The National Weather Service said two tornadoes caused damage in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue Friday evening before the storm moved into western Iowa. Two other tornadoes were confirmed in northeast Nebraska near Madison and Hoskins.

Residents of areas hit by the storm spent much of the weekend cleaning up debris.

Omaha Public Power District crews continued working to restore power on Sunday, but the utility said power might not be restored to everyone until sometime Wednesday because of the extensive damage.

On Sunday morning, more than 24,000 utility customers lacked power. That's down from a peak outage of 76,000 after the storms.