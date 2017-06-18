Organization helps provide father figures to orphans around the - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Organization helps provide father figures to orphans around the world

Written by Casey Allbee
On this Father's Day, there's an organization looking to lift the spirits of kids around the world who have no fathers.

As Rachel Cole reports, the "Miracle Foundation" helps millions of orphans, including providing much needed male role models.

You can help by going to miracle-foundation.org
 

