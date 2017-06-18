62 dead in Portugal forest fires

LISBON, Portugal -- Portuguese officials say most of the 62 people who died in the forest fire north of Lisbon were trying to flee the inferno in their cars.

The forest fire began Saturday in the Pedrogao Grande area, 150 kilometers (95 miles) northeast of Lisbon.

Interior Ministry official Jorge Gomes said Sunday that at least 30 people died inside their cars as they tried to flee. He says 17 others died right outside their cars or by the road, 11 people died in the forest and two people died in a car accident related to the fire. He said there was no information on the other two deaths.

So far, no one has been reported killed by the fire inside a house.

Gomes says 54 people have also been injured, 5 of them seriously, including four firefighters and a minor.

Temperatures in the area have hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in recent days.