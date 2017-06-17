Nyaka AIDS Orphans Project organizer visits Cedar Falls

Nyaka AIDS Orphans Project organizer, Jackson Kaguri, visits Cedar Falls this weekend.

According to a press release, Jackson grew up in poverty in rural Uganda, but he was able to get a scholarship to attend school at Columbia University.

He was attending school when the AIDS epidemic hit his home country and his own family.

He left it all behind to go back home to help children and other people affected by AIDS.

His project provides students and grandmothers with education, health care, clean water and at least two meals a day to people in need.