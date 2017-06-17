Vic's Lounge celebrates last night - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Vic's Lounge celebrates last night

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

A Waterloo business will close its doors tonight.

Vic's Lounge on LaPorte Road has been open for 57 years, and patrons say they're sad about the news.

We called and checked with a worker to see if the owner has any immediate plans for the building at 1106 LaPorte Road, but they said they're not sure what will happen to the building.

