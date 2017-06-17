Juneteenth celebration in Dubuque

People all over the country gathered to celebrate the end of slavery.

In our area, many people came together for the annual Juneteenth festivities at Comiskey Park in Dubuque.

The event is usually held around June 19th -- the same day the last slaves were freed back in 1865.

"Ideally, more people become more informed about it, hopefully it can become spread more widely and become recognized as such, so that's the idea here locally in the community, we're really highlighting that and bring a recognition to that," said Dr. Farris Muhammad, director of the Multicultural Family Center in Dubuque.

During the celebration, there was a talent show, including different activities for kids, like face painting.



