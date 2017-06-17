Update: Drowning victim identified - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Update: Drowning victim identified

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
LINN COUNTY (KWWL) -

The Linn County Sheriff's Office are continuing to investigate a drowning reported Friday.

Authorities were called to the Cedar River at 944 Ivanhoe Circle at 3:09 p.m.

Authorities say 68-year-old Jeffery Fordyce of Dike died on scene.

