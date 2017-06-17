Man dies in Allamakee County motorcycle crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man dies in Allamakee County motorcycle crash

Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY (KWWL) -

A man dies after losing control of his motorcycle in Allamakee County.

The Iowa State Patrol says Dale Ebel of Duluth, Minnesota, was traveling on Highway 26 south of New Albin Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say the driver lost control, landed in a ditch, and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Ebel was 65 years old at the time of the crash.

