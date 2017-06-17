Iowa city to begin $1M historic downtown restoration project - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa city to begin $1M historic downtown restoration project

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

A nearly $1 million restoration project of buildings in an eastern Iowa city aims to restore some of the charm to the downtown area in hopes of attracting business owners, residents and visitors.

The Muscatine Journal (http://bit.ly/2s5Vaqn ) reports the city of Wilton is soliciting bids for the restoration project this month, with plans to start the project this summer. Many of the buildings slated for restoration were built in the mid- to late-19th century.

Becky Allgood heads the Wilton Development Corporation, which has been working on the restoration effort.

She says the project should be completed in 2018.

A Federal Community Development Block Grant will cover half of the estimated $1 million cost.

The city has committed $250,000 to the project and building owners will cover the rest.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.