Triplet calves born

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
FAIRBANK (KWWL) -

Triplet calves were born Saturday morning in Fairbank.

According to Janice Martins, they were born on their farm to an Angus Heifer, and even though they're small, they're doing all right.

Martins says the odds of triplet calves being born is 1 in 100,000.

Martins says they haven't named the calves yet, but they're open to suggestions.

