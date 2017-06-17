Iowa DNR: Father's Day perfect for contest fishing photos



DES MOINES -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is calling on sons to take their dads fishing this Father's Day.

The department is billing Sunday as the perfect time to not only fish, but to snap some photos of father and son to enter in the state's MissionFishin photo contest.

The contest deadline is Friday (June 23), with Iowa anglers snapping photos of themselves on the water or with whatever they've caught. Those who post it publicly to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and tag it with (hash)MissionFishin and @iowadnr are automatically entered. Those not on social media can upload their photos at http://www.iowadnr.gov/Fishing/Misson-Fishin .

Joe Larscheid, chief of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Bureau, says fishing is a fun way to celebrate special family events, like Father's Day celebrations.