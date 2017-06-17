90 mph winds shatter homes, down trees in eastern Nebraska - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

90 mph winds shatter homes, down trees in eastern Nebraska

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

OMAHA, Neb. -- Residents in parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa are cleaning up after severe thunderstorms -- some producing hurricane-force winds -- shattered homes, tore down trees and left thousands without power.
   The National Weather Service in Valley, just west of Omaha, says storms blasted Omaha and surrounding areas with heavy rain, hail and winds reaching nearly 90 mph. The service has not confirmed any tornadoes, but has sent teams to northeastern Nebraska and Bellevue, just south of Omaha, where the most damage has been reported. No injuries have been reported.
   Some homes in Bellevue were torn apart, and Offutt Air Force Base just south of the city has requested that only essential personnel report to the base Saturday as crews work to clean up damaged homes and downed trees.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.