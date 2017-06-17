Two Dead in East Side Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two men are dead after an early morning shooting on the East side of Des Moines.

According to our coverage partners at WHO, Police were called to the 1800 block of Easton Boulevard at 3:08am on Saturday on a report of a shooting. When police and paramedics arrived they found two men with gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The second was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

The report says these two men are the 17th and 18th homicide victims of 2017 in Des Moines. So far this year has been one of the most violent in recent history in Des Moines.

Police are not releasing the victims’ names. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been named.