Police: Cab driver robbed in Iowa City

Iowa City Police say a cab driver was robbed overnight.

Around 12:45 Saturday morning, the Iowa City Police Department received a complaint of a robbery.

The driver said he picked up a fare in the downtown area and drove the suspect to the 1400 block of Boyrum Street when he was robbed. The suspect was thought to be armed when he demanded property from the victim.

The suspect was described as a black male, in his late 20’s or early 30’s, 6 feet tall, 200-225 pounds, wearing dark colored shirt and “strange pants”. Officers checked the area and didn’t locate the suspect. No word on what he got away with.

This incident remains under investigation. Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 358-TIPS (8477). All calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information do not have to reveal their identity to collect a reward.