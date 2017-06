The American Cancer Society brought people together for another Relay for Life in Eastern Iowa.

The Black Hawk County Relay for Life kicked off Friday afternoon and ran through 10 p.m. In years prior, the event ran through the night.

The Relay taking place at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo with dozens of vendors and activities for kids.

Across the world, the Relay for Life helps raise money in the fight against cancer and takes place in more than 5,000 communities.