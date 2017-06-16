Top ranked Kee downs #7 Beckman 8-1 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Top ranked Kee downs #7 Beckman 8-1

MANCHESTER (KWWL) -

Kee High got the job done as class 1A's top ranked team knocked off 3A #7 Dyersville Beckman 8-1 in the quarterfinals of the West Delaware softball tournament.

Kee's Courtney Cooper allowed just one earned run in a complete game performance on the mound.

The Keehawks opened the scoring on a Amanda Dilbert base hit to right, driving in Katie Brennan for a 1-0 lead second inning lead.. Chloe Severson looped a base hit to center, scoring two more in the third, while Nicki Wood's RBI single in the fourth drove in two more for a 5-0 lead as Kee cruised to the win.

The defending 1A state champions moved to 17-0 on the season and will meet Cascade in Saturday's semifinals. West Delaware and Linn-Mar match up in the other semi.

