Zach Johnson makes the cut at U.S. Open

Kee High got the job done as class 1A's top ranked team knocked off 3A #7 Dyersville Beckman 8-1 in the quarterfinals of the West Delaware softball tournament.More >>
The Missouri Valley Football Conference will have more than 50 events on ESPN's networks during the 2017 season, Commissioner Patty Viverito has announced.More >>
Game matchups for the inaugural 2017 Cayman Islands Classic were announced Thursday by tournament officials. Eight teams will compete in the tournament, including the University of Iowa, held Nov. 20-22, at in the brand new John Gray Gymnasium, just minutes away from world famous Seven Mile Beach.More >>
Iowa junior Jake Adams earned his sixth All-America distinction Thursday when he was selected as a second-team All-American by D1Baseball.com. Adams was honored as a designated hitter.More >>
Two University of Iowa pitchers -- junior Nick Gallagher and senior Ryan Erickson -- were selected Wednesday on the final day of the 2017 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.More >>
