Zach Johnson makes the cut at U.S. Open

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Zach Johnson made the cut at the U.S. Open but it was not pretty. Johnson started the second round at Erin Hills, Wisconsin at one under par.

Zach made three birdies and a bogey in the first four holes to improve to 3 under. But Johnson struggled the rest of the day making four bogeys over the last ten holes to finish the round at one over which was the cut line.

Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood and Brian Harman are in a four-way tie for first place after the second round at seven under par.

    Top ranked Kee downs #7 Beckman 8-1

    Kee High got the job done as class 1A's top ranked team knocked off 3A #7 Dyersville Beckman 8-1 in the quarterfinals of the West Delaware softball tournament.

    UNI and MVFC will get more TV exposure in 2017

    The Missouri Valley Football Conference will have more than 50 events on ESPN's networks during the 2017 season, Commissioner Patty Viverito has announced.

    Hawkeye Men's Basketball playing in Cayman Islands in November

    Game matchups for the inaugural 2017 Cayman Islands Classic were announced Thursday by tournament officials. Eight teams will compete in the tournament, including the University of Iowa, held Nov. 20-22, at in the brand new John Gray Gymnasium, just minutes away from world famous Seven Mile Beach.

