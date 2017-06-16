Zach Johnson makes the cut at U.S. Open

Zach Johnson made the cut at the U.S. Open but it was not pretty. Johnson started the second round at Erin Hills, Wisconsin at one under par.

Zach made three birdies and a bogey in the first four holes to improve to 3 under. But Johnson struggled the rest of the day making four bogeys over the last ten holes to finish the round at one over which was the cut line.

Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood and Brian Harman are in a four-way tie for first place after the second round at seven under par.