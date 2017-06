The Linn County Sheriff's Office says a man has drowned in the Cedar River near Mount Vernon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 944 Ivanhoe Circle in Mount Vernon this afternoon around 3:09 p.m. after a call about a man falling into the river. At the scene, they found a 68-year-old man unresponsive. Attempts were made to revive the man, but were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's name has not been released tonight, and officers say an investigation into the drowning continues. The Mount Vernon Police Department, Lisbon Police Department, Mount Vernon Fire Department and Lisbon Mount Vernon Ambulance service assisted at the scene.