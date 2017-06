Park Cedar Rapids has announced it's plan to forgive parking tickets in exchange for people donating blood.

The effort is being done in partnership with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.

It will take place at 349 Fourth Avenue SE on June 22 and August 17.

On June 22 the drive will be form 11 a.m. until 1:30 pm.

August 17 the drive will be from 3:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Park Cedar Rapids is dismissing tickets up to $25 for those participating.

You can schedule your donation ahead of time at www.bloodcenterimpact.org, using the code 2998 to locate the specific drive.

You can also contact Park Cedar Rapids at 319-365-7275.