Soules' defense says 'Bachelor' star tested negative for drugs, alcohol after deadly crash

New court documents, filed today by the legal team defending former Chris Soules, say the former "Bachelor" star did not have drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of a deadly Buchanan County crash in April, and cite tests to back up their claims.

Soules is accused of crashing into the back of a tractor driven by 68-year-old Kenny Mosher of Aurora on April 24. Mosher died after the collision, while 35-year-old Soules is facing a charge of leaving the deadly accident. The Arlington man pleaded not guilty in May.

Today's court filings in the case say Soules tested negative for any drugs or alcohol by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation's Criminalistics Laboratory following the crash -- through both urine and blood samples. The documents also call for any testimony in the case to exclude evidence over whether Soules purchased alcohol or had beer cans in or around his truck on the night of the crash, because he does not face any alcohol-related charges.

Soules' team also asked for the trial to be delayed by at least 90 days earlier this week. It was originally set to begin in Buchanan County on July 19.

Read today's filings below: