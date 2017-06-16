City of Ely under Boil Advisory - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

City of Ely under Boil Advisory

ELY (KWWL) -
People living in Ely are being told to boil their water before drinking it. Those with the City say they think there is a problem with the water supply; however, they don't think it's unsafe, but they're being cautious.
The DNR is recommending the City advise a Boil Advisory. 
