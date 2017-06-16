Vehicle found in ditch leads to arrest in Fayette County - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Vehicle found in ditch leads to arrest in Fayette County

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kaylie Plowman, Producer
Connect
(KWWL) -

A vehicle was found in a ditch in Fayette County, led to an arrest.

When the vehicle was found, by deputies, they learned the vehicle was driven by 35-year-old Joshua James Levendusky of Oelwein.

Further investigation found he was driving with a revoked license, and was arrested. After being arrested he was found with possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Levendusky was transported to jail and charged with driving while revoked, failure to maintain control and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.