Vehicle found in ditch leads to arrest in Fayette County

A vehicle was found in a ditch in Fayette County, led to an arrest.

When the vehicle was found, by deputies, they learned the vehicle was driven by 35-year-old Joshua James Levendusky of Oelwein.

Further investigation found he was driving with a revoked license, and was arrested. After being arrested he was found with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Levendusky was transported to jail and charged with driving while revoked, failure to maintain control and possession of drug paraphernalia.