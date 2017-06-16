Ex-school board member awaits sentencing in sex abuse case

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) - A former school board member is awaiting sentencing in his Iowa sex abuse case.

Court records say 64-year-old Paul Stenger entered an Alford plea of guilty in Hamilton County to misdemeanor lascivious conduct with a minor. Prosecutors dropped a sex abuse charge in exchange for Stenger's plea. Under an Alford plea, Stenger maintained his innocence but acknowledged prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 10.

Police say the case stemmed from allegations made against Stenger by a person under 18 who says the abuse occurred over the past two years. Stenger resigned from the Webster City school board in December. He'd been elected in September 2015.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.