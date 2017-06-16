Dubuque police investigating 'offensive' graffiti

Dubuque police are investigating homophobic graffiti that was sprayed painted on a sidewalk.

It was found Tuesday night on the 1300 block of Cox Street.

They say it consisted of words and images most would find "offensive, especially members of the LGTBQ+ community."

The graffiti was immediately cleaned up by the Public Works Department.

No one has been arrested.

The city's Human Rights Commission is meeting Friday afternoon to discuss the matter.