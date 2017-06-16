"You should be happy just the way you are;" woman turned away fr - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

"You should be happy just the way you are;" woman turned away from nail salon because of size

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
A North Carolina woman was turned away from a nail salon because of her size, and is calling it discrimination.

The woman says she's been going to the salon for more than a year without any problems.

The salon says it's started a new policy for safety reasons; it says if you are of a certain size, you can't sit in their pedicure chairs.

The woman says she won't be going back.

"My heart just hurts for other women who don't know what to do or are afraid to speak up, you should be happy just the way you are."

The nail salon owner says they will soon post signs regarding their size policy, and will find out from the manufacturer exactly how much weight the spa chairs can hold. 
 

