Un-bee-lievable.

Thousands of bees invade a California home.

The couple discovered thousands of bees swarming inside their home. They were inside the chimney, all around the windows, and scattered around the floors.

Pest control workers taped off the couple's fireplace, and they're waiting for a bee expert to remove them.

Fortunately, no one has been stung.

