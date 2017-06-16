Body found in Wapsipinicon River near Littleton

A body is found in the river in eastern Iowa. Deputies recovered the woman's from the Wapsipinicon River near the Cutshall Access, about two miles northwest of Littleton in Buchanan County.

The body has not been identified and is being taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office. However, deputies have been searching for a missing woman, Rhonda Apfel.

She went missing a couple weeks ago near the same area. The body cannot be confirmed as Apfel's at this time.