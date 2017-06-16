Crews cleaning up train derailment in Dubuque County - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Crews cleaning up train derailment in Dubuque County

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
SHERRILL (KWWL) -

Crews are working to cleanup a train derailment in Dubuque County.  It happened near the Mississippi River and Wauepton Rd. in Sherrill.

According to the sheriff's office, seven Canadian Pacific cars derailed.  Nobody was hurt and there is no hazardous material involved.  None of the cars went into the water.

They are currently working to get the cars back onto the track.

