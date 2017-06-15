Officers respond to disturbance in Shell Rock - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Officers respond to disturbance in Shell Rock

SHELL ROCK (KWWL) -

Officers respond to the scene of a disturbance in Shell Rock tonight.

The Iowa State Patrol confirmed the disturbance, and said the Butler County Sheriff's Office was at the scene. Witnesses say they saw squad cars in the area of North Walnut Street and Triangle Drive this evening. No other information on the incident is available at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with KWWL on air and online as more information becomes available regarding the disturbance.

