Hail hits hard in Black Hawk

The storm moving through Black Hawk County quickly, Thursday night.

There was a stark difference between the sunny sky and the ominous mass of clouds that moved through the area.

The clouds bringing with it heavy rain and then hard-hitting hail.

In downtown Waterloo, quarter size hail bouncing off this rubber matting.

Dime size hail hitting in downtown Waterloo.

Even bigger hail, nearly baseball size fell throughout Black Hawk County.

The vendors at the College Hill Art Festival were caught in the storm while setting up.

After the storm, the soaked vendors worked to secure tents and finish setting up.

"It is not the worst thing I have been through, but it was pretty bad. We had three people holding down the tent. We had to hold it down pretty hard. It was hailing golf ball size hail. You know, the works. It was pretty bad," said one Greek food vendor.

Luckily, there are very few reports of damage from this storm.