Large hail across parts of eastern Iowa Thursday evening

We've had a hot and humid day today with thunderstorms that developed around 5 PM and quickly turned severe with several reports of large up to golf ball size in many locations.

The storms moved east/southeast across eastern Iowa. Storms are expected to continue late this evening, with the main threat being large hail, as well as heavy rainfall and gusty rain.

Many people were forced inside to take shelter as these dangerous storms moved through the area.

