Large hail across parts of eastern Iowa Thursday evening

Written by Kyle Kiel, KWWL Storm Track 7 Meteorologist
Large hail in Shell Rock Large hail in Shell Rock
Large hail in Waterloo Large hail in Waterloo
Large hail in Cedar Falls Large hail in Cedar Falls
Large hail in Elk Run Heights Large hail in Elk Run Heights
Large hail in Kittrell Large hail in Kittrell

We've had a hot and humid day today with thunderstorms that developed around 5 PM and quickly turned severe with several reports of large up to golf ball size in many locations.  

The storms moved east/southeast across eastern Iowa.  Storms are expected to continue late this evening, with the main threat being large hail, as well as heavy rainfall and gusty rain.

Many people were forced inside to take shelter as these dangerous storms moved through the area. 

