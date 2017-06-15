Update: 2 missing Georgia inmates captured in Tennessee - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Update: 2 missing Georgia inmates captured in Tennessee

Written by Abby Turpin, Anchor
CHRISTIANA, TENNESSEE (AP) - UPDATE - Authorities say the two escaped inmates wanted in the slayings of two Georgia prison guards were captured after a car crash and foot chase in Tennessee.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles says police in Shelbyville, Tennessee, got a call about a home invasion Thursday. She says Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose held an elderly couple captive and then fled in the couple’s vehicle.

Police responded and started chasing the pair. Miles says the inmates got in a wreck, left the vehicle and then led police on a foot chase.

She says both men were taken into custody in Christiana, Tennessee.

