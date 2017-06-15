Iowa City police investigating 15-20 shots fired - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa City police investigating 15-20 shots fired

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jalyn Souchek, Reporter
Connect
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

Crime scene tape blocked off an area of Hollywood Blvd while police investigated a report of 15-20 gunshots.

Police said they do not believe at this time that anyone was injured. Witnesses told police that multiple cars fled the scene but police say the descriptions of the vehicles are conflicting.

A nearby home and car were hit by bullets.

No one is custody at this time as police continue to investigate.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.