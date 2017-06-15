Transient man arrested after multiple break-ins

Iowa City police have arrested a man who they say entered an apartment without permission and went through the mail.

Police say Bryant Smith entered an unlocked apartment on May 26 while a female occupant was home who said he entered her bedroom, asked if a girl named Katie was home, and then started going through her mail.

The woman said she felt uncomfortable and asked him to leave. He remained in the apartment for some time until eventually leaving. Officers were unable to immediately locate him.

The victim was able to identify Smith through a photo lineup. Smith was already in jail at the time for unrelated burglary charges.

Smith is also charged with entering another residence on January 2 after cutting through the screen door. Police have also charged him with entering a University of Iowa campus building and stealing items from lockers.

Police say when questioned about the incident, he said, "I have nothing to say."