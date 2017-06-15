Dubuque restaurant owner dies at 73 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque restaurant owner dies at 73

DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

A Dubuque restaurant owner has died. 

According to our coverage partners Telegraph Herald, Toni Mario Bertolini died Wednesday night at age 73. 

Bertonlini was the founder and owner of Mario's Italian Restaurant. 

