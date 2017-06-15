Iowa Vietnam vet added to In Memory Honor Roll

Nine Iowa veterans are being honored this weekend in Washington D.C. Those veterans are being added to the In Memory Honor Roll for men and women who served in the Vietnam War and later died as a result of their service.

Morris Greenfield, of Cedar Rapids, is one man being honored. One way his widow Cindy hangs on to the memory of her husband, is by keeping his voice as the answering machine. The message is the only way Cindy can hear her husband's voice.

"It's just nice to be able to close your eyes and hear his voice again," said Cindy, Cedar Rapids. "My daughters tell me when they know I am gone they call so they can hear his voice, it's nice."

Morris Greenfield died nearly three year ago. He suffered for years with liver disease and Parkinson's, illnesses that stemmed from Agent Orange during his time in the Vietnam War.

"He had touched so many people and it wasn't just with his service," said Cindy.

This weekend his name will be added to the In Memory Honor Roll, an honor that means the world to his family and would mean a lot to him.

"I think he'd be saying that he was proud to protect his country and that he had made a lot of friends in the process as well as losing a lot of friends," said Cindy. "He would probably agree with everybody, it's about time."

The past few years without him has been hard for the Greenfield family, but this honor is making his loss a little easier. The family is hanging on to what they can of a father, husband and grandfather like his uniform and old clothing.

"It still smells like him," said Cindy. "Those are things you don't think about when they are gone."

In Memory Weekend started yesterday and will run through Sunday in Washington D.C. To find out more about the Honor Roll CLICK HERE.