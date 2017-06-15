Update: Waverly Health Center addresses computer hack

Computer systems are down because of a virus at Waverly Health Center.

The medical center has been suffering from the computer hack since 5 p.m. Wednesday, and now workers have to input information by pen and paper.

Waverly Health Center Chief Executive Officer, Jim Atty, said their systems were infected with some sort of ransomware, and now computers are on lockdown.

Signs were posted all over the center's computers Thursday, to remind users not to turn on or use their computers.

Fortunately, hospital staff members are trained to deal with a problem like this.

"Number one, we want to make sure what we're doing here is safe. We want to make sure that not only our patients, but our staff are being taken care of in a safe fashion. When you think the computer system goes down, there's an awful lot that runs off our computer system," Atty said.

Despite the computer hack at Waverly Health Center, providers say they're still open.

Workers are just busy taking patient information by pen and paper.

"The key thing we want everybody to know is that we're still available to take care of patients, but we're moving a little bit slower on paper and doing some things without the computer," Atty said.

Not only are computers affected, but phone systems were initially working off and on, but now they're up and running again.

Atty says, "right now, the system has just been locked down. We do not believe any of our information has been compromised and was able to be read outside the facility."

Jim said some outpatient services were postponed Thursday as IT crews work to fix the problem, but they're optimistic computers should be working some time soon.

We asked how much the ransomware would cost the health care facility, and providers confirm it's a large sum of money, but they're not releasing an exact amount.

