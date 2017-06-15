50 person brawl in Coralville leads to riot charges

Police were called to the 2100 block of 10th Street Place in Coralville for a fight involving 10 people.

It happened Wednesday around 10:30 p.m.

Coralville Police Chief Shane Kron tells KWWL that officers arrived to find there were actually 30 people fighting.

Kron says they aren't sure what lead to the fight but one person was claiming they had been jumped.

Police believe the fight was the result of an ongoing feud between two families.

Kron says police left at one point thinking the situation had been resolved but they had to go back around 11:18 for reports of yelling.

Officers arrived the second time to find a 50 person fight, Kron says people were calling others to come join in.

Kron says several threats were being made and people were armed with bats, one person was swinging a chair around.

There were 31 officers on scene between the Coralville Police Department, Iowa City Police Department, University of Iowa Police Department and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

Despite the heavy police presence, the fight was not stopping.

Kron says two people were tased in order to resolve the situation.

According to criminal complaints Qra-Sawn Lloyd, Joy Sanders and Peatrice Sanders were each charged with rioting.

Thursday, police were called to the same area around 1 p.m. to find 15 people, they arrested one more person for disorderly conduct.