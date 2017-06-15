Benton County Deputy shoots, kills pit bull

A pit bull is dead after allegedly attacking a Benton County Deputy Sheriff last night.

The deputy went to 5923 16th Ave. in Garrison, to serve citations for people involved in keeping a dangerous animal.

Police say a pit bull at the home had a history of biting people, seriously injuring them. The deputy was invited inside by Amber Valentine, who lives there.

She allegedly brought the pit bull into the same room as the officer. According to the officer, the dog attack him by biting his left leg. In response, the deputy shot the dog. The pit bull died a short time later.

Amber Valentine is now in jail. She's facing several charges.