Aspen Dental providing free dental care for vets - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Aspen Dental providing free dental care for vets

Posted: Updated:

Aspen Dental will open their doors to provide a day of free dental care for thousands of the nation’s veterans.

Local veterans have already made appointments in advance at a participating office and will receive free care June 24.

The June 24 Day of Service will be Aspen Dental’s fourth annual, and is the largest single-day oral health initiative targeted at veterans. It’s part of Aspen Dental’s Healthy Mouth Movement, a community-giving initiative to deliver free dental care to veterans.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.