Aspen Dental providing free dental care for vets

Aspen Dental will open their doors to provide a day of free dental care for thousands of the nation’s veterans.

Local veterans have already made appointments in advance at a participating office and will receive free care June 24.

The June 24 Day of Service will be Aspen Dental’s fourth annual, and is the largest single-day oral health initiative targeted at veterans. It’s part of Aspen Dental’s Healthy Mouth Movement, a community-giving initiative to deliver free dental care to veterans.