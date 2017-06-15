Dubuque's historic Fenelon Place Elevator closed for repairs

The Fenelon Place Elevator will be closed for a few days so a new part can be put in for the historic attraction.

The railway elevator in downtown Dubuque, which is also known as the Fourth Street Elevator, will be closed through the weekend for the repair work, according to the owner. A reopening is planned for some point early next week, although no exact date and time has been determined. The elevator typically offers rides up and down the bluff in the city from April through November.

The elevator has been on the National Register of Historic Places for nearly 40 years.