UNI and MVFC will get more TV exposure in 2017

The Missouri Valley Football Conference will have more than 50 events on ESPN's networks during the 2017 season, Commissioner Patty Viverito has announced. The Conference will produce eight league games as part of its 2017 Game of the Week package, with each streaming live on "Valley Football on ESPN3."



The league's eight-game production schedule begins on Saturday, Sept. 30. Approximately 50 additional games will stream live in conjunction with MVFC institutional packages, with all of those games carried on "Valley Football on ESPN3." For the second-straight year, the league will utilize instant replay during all of 40 of its conference games.



The 2017 conference package is below. Additional scheduling information will be added as schools formalize their institutional telecast agreements.



S30 – South Dakota at Western Illinois, 3 pm CT (Homecoming)

O7 – Southern Illinois at South Dakota State, 6 pm CT

O14 – North Dakota State at Youngstown State, 6 pm CT

O21 – South Dakota State at Missouri State, 2 pm CT

O28 – Illinois State at Youngstown State, 1 pm CT (Homecoming)

N4 – Western Illinois at Illinois State, 12 pm CT (100th Meeting)

N11 – UNI at Missouri State, 2 pm CT

N18 – Indiana State at UNI, 4 pm CT







